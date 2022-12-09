LifeStyle of Friday, 9 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The festive season is almost here in Ghana and the capital city, Accra, in particular is gearing up for an influx of tourists and visitors.



Over the past few months, a number of restaurants have either been newly set up or refurbished to offer customers the best dining and hangout experience, or many are just trying as many innovations as possible to give their customers the best experience of the season.



Although the capital hosts a wide range of restaurants that offer various meals spanning across continental and traditional foods, Ghana’s most renowned food blogger Zubzz.com, has curated a list of the 30 must-visit restaurants in Accra.



As you surf through the list of restaurant options, remember to ‘count memories, not calories.’



These are the top 30 picks below:



1. Aisle 28, Asylum Down



2. Baffys Eatery, Osu



3. Baked Ghana, East Legon



4. Bondai, Osu



5. Bourbon House Cafe, East Legon



6. Brasa, Labone (Pick up a Zubzz discount card for 5% off your bill)



7. Buka, Osu



8. Cafe Bar Noir, Dzorwulu



9. Cafe Kwae, 1 Airport Square



10. Chicken & Wine, Osu



11. Country Club, Trassaco Valley



12. District24, East Legon



13. East End Bistro, East Cantoments



14. Elm Cafe, Airport Residential



15. Esuro, Osu



16. Fiesta residences, Cantoments



17. Flipbar, Osu



18. Gold Coast Restaurant, Osu Extension



19. Hayvin, East Legon



20. House of Bakes, East Legon



21. Kanvas Bistro, Osu



22. Kozo, Airport Residential



23. Lasu lo, East Legon



24. Mars, East Legon



25. Polo Club



26. Rockerfellas



27. Sandbox, Labadi



28. Santoku, Villagio



29. Vine, Airport



30. Yaya La Parisienne, Labone