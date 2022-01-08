3 wives of popular Ghanaian pastors with curvy bodies

Entertainment of Saturday, 8 January 2022

Some Ghanaian pastors’ wives whose bodies have caused a stir online



Being a pastor’s wife attracts a lot of public attention as one becomes a role model to many and a subject to critics and the media.



In essence, the public shows interest in every small detail of their lives especially if their husbands are extremely popular.



Every spectrum of their lives including their looks is subject to public scrutiny, coupled with the tag of holiness even if they just want to slay in peace.



It is in this light that the spotlight has been thrown on some popular Ghanaian pastors whose wives are carrying very huge backsides and extremely curvy bodies.



What these women of God have in common is that they are married to controversial pastors.



It is interesting to note that some of them have been accused of indulging in liposuction as their bodies seem to have been enhanced overnight.



This comes after plastic surgeon, Dr Obeng Andoh, also known as ‘Obengfo’ alleged that some of his clients are mostly wives of popular pastors in the country.



Let's take a look at the wives of some Ghanaian pastors whose bodies are indescribably curvy



Mrs. Mavis Adarkwa Yiadom







Typical of a wife of most Ghanaian pastors, ‘Mrs Prophet 1’ is also highly endowed.



Although the pastor’s wife isn’t a social media freak like some others, beautiful pictures of her were splashed on the internet by well-wishers to celebrate her birthday.



It was in these pictures that her huge backside and thick-tall body stature were captured.



Mrs. Adarkwa’s curvaceous physique wasn’t the only thing spotted but also her good fashion sense.



