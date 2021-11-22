3 uses turmeric powder for your skin

LifeStyle of Monday, 22 November 2021

People around the world have likened turmeric to be the best root vegetable with its acne healing properties effective in ways the mind cannot comprehend.



The rhizome that looks bright, yellow-orange is made available by drying the small pieces of chopped Turmeric and grinding it into a fine powder.



Most commonly used as a spice in cooking or in supplements and other beauty and dermatology

Turmeric has health benefits like curcumin, a bioactive component. This component has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties to fight acne.



Sourcing from healthnet.com, one of the ingredients that help fight acne is turmeric. With its antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties, turmeric benefits your skin by keeping bacteria from spreading and by reducing the redness and swelling of the blemish.



Turmeric mixed with apple cider vinegar makes for an effective spot treatment because the latter has astringent properties that work in the same way as a toner.





Treats acne



While there are a number of treatments out there for acne the best remedy for this skin condition is turmeric.



Turmeric, because of its antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties benefits your skin by keeping bacteria from spreading and by reducing the redness and swelling of the blemish.



Method for treatment according to bebeautiful.in: Turmeric mixed with apple cider vinegar makes for an effective spot treatment because the latter has astringent properties that work in the same way as a toner.





Clears dark circles



Dark circles around the eye are caused by over-exposure to the sun, heredity, lack of sleep, pigmentation and even scratching or rubbing the eyes.



Turmeric being an anti-inflammatory and lightening agent reduces the appearance of dark circles. Turmeric also stimulates the eye and reduces puffiness around the eye.



Method: All you need to do is mix together two teaspoons of turmeric powder, one tablespoon curd and a few drops of lemon juice. Apply the paste to the affected area and let it sit for about 15 to 20 minutes. Rinse with lukewarm water.





Lightens scars and marks



After breaking out, what is left are scars and dark spots on the face but thanks to turmeric and its anti-inflammatory capabilities, you won’t have to empty your saving to treat stubborn acne scars or pimple marks.



I bet you can’t wait for this news, turmeric benefits the skin by reducing the appearance of scars. The main active ingredient in turmeric, curcumin has powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that help reduce excess production of melanin which in turn lightens scars and keeps even the skin tone.



Method: To prepare a turmeric face mask at home, mix one teaspoon of turmeric with half a teaspoon of honey. Apply this thick paste to the affected area and leave it on for 15 minutes. Rinse with water and follow it up with a mild face wash or cleanser.



Honey and turmeric together will not only heal pimple marks but also hydrate and nourish your skin.