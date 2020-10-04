Entertainment of Sunday, 4 October 2020

3 rich kids of Accra buy copies of Ahkan’s EP for $20,000, $10,000 and GH¢20,000

It was a show of money power at the launch of Ahkan’s ‘Drama’ EP.



Ahkan was shown a massive love during the launch of the Extended Play (EP) which took place at the 4styte TV mansion in Accra on Friday, October 2, 2020.



Many public figures in the Ghanaian entertainment industry graced the occasion.



Three of his well-endowed friends supported the project with huge amounts of money.



In the course of the program, Don Skido pledged to give GHS 20,000 to Ahkan.



When we thought that will be the highest pledge of the night, Don Lucci took the microphone and promised to give the musician $10,000.



Nana Dow earned the bragging right after announced his decision to give out a whopping $20,000 to Ahkan to support the ‘Drama’ EP.



The event was full of fun. The ‘Drama’ EP consists of eight (8) tracks.

