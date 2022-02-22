3 international artistes who fell in love with Black Sherif’s ‘Second Sermon’

Black Sherif’s ‘Second Sermon’ wins hearts of international acts



Wale says Black Sherif’s ‘Second Sermon’ is a threat



Lojay confesses to singing ‘Second Sermon’ in his sleep



Rapper Black Sherif's hit single, ‘Second Sermon’ undoubtedly had a good year in 2021 and still going strong in 2022 after its release.



The hit single has had valid recommendations from international artistes around the world which included Burna Boy who made a fast move to seal a collaboration with the young artiste.



Subsequently, conversations about doing a remix for 'Second Sermon' began after a member of Burna Boy's team reached out to Black Sherif.



After the release of the remix in December last year, the young Ghanaian rapper, travelled to Nigeria to perform at Burna Boy's concert in Lagos.



The collaboration between the two has been described as a big achievement for Blacko after Burna Boy promised to take the artiste with him on his tour following the release of their song.



On January 19, 2022, the music video for the ‘Second Sermon’ remix video was released on YouTube and has amassed over 800,000 views already.



Away from Burna Boys collaboration, below are other artistes from other countries who have shared their thoughts on Black Sherif’s ‘Second Sermon’ song.







Lojay



Nigerian singer and songwriter of popular ‘Mona Lisa’ song, Lojay, revealed he can’t get Black Sherif’s song ‘Second Sermon’ out of his head.



The up-and-coming Nigerian musician who has swiftly established himself as one to watch with his popular song ‘Monalisa’, confessed he can't stop singing ‘Second Sermon’ by Black Sherif in his sleep.



“Bruh! @blacksherif_ got me singing the second sermon in my f******* sleep!,” he tweeted.





Bruh! @blacksherif_ got me singing second sermon in my fucking sleep! ????