3 celebrities who have lost their fathers in the last five months

Entertainment of Wednesday, 2 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian celebrities mourn their late fathers



Afia Schwarzenegger's father dies



Mzbel's planned funeral faces opposition



There is a saying that to lose a father is like ‘losing someone who supports you like a tree trunk supports its branches’.



From the near end of 2021 through to the start of 2022, the showbiz industry has witnessed the news of the death of some fathers of some Ghanaian celebrities.



Obviously difficult to live with the pain of losing one’s parent, these celebrities have shared how their fathers continue to be a part of their lives and the lessons they learned in the period they lived with them.



What’s common among these celebrities is that they shared a tighter bond with their fathers prior to their demise and have openly disclosed how badly they have been affected.



What’s more? The fathers of these celebrities prior to their death battled a variety of chronic illnesses.



Let’s take a look at some Ghanaian celebrities who lost their fathers in the last five months.





SDK







On November 21, 2022, Sadik Sulley, popularly known as SDK lost his father after battling an undisclosed illness for a while.



The comic skit actor took to social media at that particular time to announce that his father had passed on.



"Lost my dad today, rest in peace my oldgee," SDK Dele earlier tweeted.



SDK’s father prior to his demise was admired by comedy lovers for the epic role he played in his son's comic skits.



He was laid to rest on January 4, 2022, in a grand funeral ceremony witnessed by scores of Ghanaian celebrities.



Afia Schwarzenegger







The popular comedienne lost her father on January 17, 2022, after battling cancer for a while.



She announced the news on social media with the caption, “My hero has gone to be with the Lord. Rest in Peace Daddy. I’m lost.”



Afia Schwarzenegger on January 25, 2022, organized a plush one-week observation for her late father, an event, which was swamped by tons of Ghanaian celebrities.



The final funeral rites for Afia’s father is however scheduled for March 11-13th in the Ashanti regional capital, Kumasi.



Mzbel







In a sad and heart-wrenching manner, Mzbel announced the passing of her ‘Muslim’ father on January 28, 2022.



The singer after receiving the news of her father’s death abruptly ended her radio show and hurried out of the studio to attend his burial service.



Although Mzbel’s father was buried within 24 hours after his death as Islamic custom demands, the singer is currently contemplating organizing two funeral ceremonies for him.



This decision has however been widely rejected by Ghanaians.