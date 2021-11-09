3 best ways to rid of body odour

LifeStyle of Tuesday, 9 November 2021

Armpit odour can be caused by poor hygiene otherwise using wrong products.



In some cases, the body odour happens when your sweat meets the bacteria on the surface of your skin and makes an unpleasant smell.



Sweating is your body’s way of regulating temperature. While sweat itself is virtually odourless, bacteria use it as a breeding ground and multiply rapidly.



The best way to fight body odour is through prevention. If you want to be odour-free, consider the following tips put together by GhanaWeb:



Adopt taking baths twice a day every day.



Wash clothes frequently and make sure to wear clean ones.



Try to avoid strong-smelling foods that may seep through your pores like garlic





Below are some ways to get rid of body odour so to feel fresh around people without thinking of how bad you smell.



Baking soda



Using baking soda absorbs moisture, and hence, it prevents the formation of sweat. Baking soda does not only kill bacteria on the skin but also alkalizes the body then counterbalances the strong scent that our body gives off.



According to webmd.com, to get rid of smelly armpits, pour some baking soda into a bowl, brush it on all the sweat-prone parts of your body and go about your usual day. You can otherwise mix baking soda with a few drops of water to make a paste.



Apply this paste to the underarms and other areas of your body. Wash it off with lukewarm water for 10-15 minutes and dry with a towel.







Lemon juice



Lemon juice has acid in it which lowers a body’s pH making it tough for bacteria to survive on one’s skin.



Another method used, according to medindia.net, is cutting a lemon into two halves and rubbing it directly on your underarms. Allow it to sit for close to 15 minutes. During this period, you can read a book or clean the house then wash it off with lukewarm water.







Tomato juice



Tomato juice kills bacteria present on the skin with acid present in it. Its properties minimize the pores and lessen sweat forming.



To get rid of bad odour from the body, netmeds.com recommends filling your bathtub with warm water and adding tomato juice to it.



Soak in the bathtub for close to 20 to 30 minutes. Follow the procedure 3 to 4 times a week and you will see the results for yourself



For a faster way to get rid of body odour from the body use lemon as it works like magic right after washing.



