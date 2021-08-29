3 artistes who have been tagged ungrateful for saying Ghanaians do not support them

Entertainment of Sunday, 29 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• These artistes have been criticized for lamenting about the lack of support from Ghanaians



• They have on several occasions compared Nigeria to Ghana in terms of ‘fan support’



• They all have a huge fan base in Ghana



Discussions surrounding the claim that Ghanaian fans do not appreciate artistes in the country have become topical in recent times.



Although it has been deliberated on several platforms because not all Ghanaians believe in the assertion, most of such people believe that the claim is more of a misconception by its proponents.



Surprisingly, such concerns have been drawn from the lips of artistes with sizeable fan bases and some Ghanaians tend to find that somewhat strange.



Also, in relation to music patronage, they have bemoaned the lack of support for Ghanaian music on the digital stores, thereby making reference to the massive online support Nigerian artistes have received from Ghanaians in recent times.



One of their greatest hope is that Ghanaian music lovers would learn from the support Nigerians give to their acts.



Sarkodie



In the case of Sarkodie, fans are somewhat disappointed in some comments he made on a Nigerian radio station which suggests that Ghanaians do not cherish or hold dear achievements of home-based artistes as they do to other international artistes.





"Ghanaians do not really hold on to moments and cherish them but this topic is kinda dicey especially when it is coming from me," He told BeatsFM.



Ever since that statement was made, scores of Ghanaians have expressed disappointment in the rapper with some referring him to countless instances where fans solidly supported his craft.



Among other things, fans reminded the rapper of how the website that hosted his Black Love online virtual concert in 2020 crashed after scores of fans thronged the site to view the concert.



It can be recalled that a screenshot shared by ‘Ceek’, the hosting site showed that over 1 million people in Ghana were on the platform to watch the concert, with hundreds of people from other countries.



Fans also referred the rapper to the massive support he received from Ghanaians shortly after he released the ‘No pressure’ album.



Citing these and more, some fans and critics have concluded that Sarkodie has portrayed a high level of ungratefulness.





Stonebwoy



Aside constantly emphasizing that the Ghanaian media do not project their artistes in a good light, he has also been captured several times lamenting about how fans do not support hardworking musicians.



Recently, Stonebwoy during his trip to France complained about how artistes for all the hard work they put into their craft, do not get the appreciation they deserve.



“What I’m about to say, my team members are preventing me from saying it. But I’ll talk regardless. The long and short of my message is that we are the least loved in the industry. They don’t love us but what matters is that God loves us. It’s a full house with my team in Paris with money out of my own pocket. I’m an independent artiste and have been able to do this. Sometimes it pisses me off because, in the industry, those with the hype are not putting in any work. The ones working including myself enjoy the least of hype,” these were his exact words in a video that went viral on social media.



Scores of entertainment critics lambasted the BHIM Nation boss, and have also pointed to the fact that he has one of the largest fan bases in the country.



Shatta Wale



Shatta Wale has been captured on series of Facebook Live videos lambasting stakeholders of the Ghanaian music industry and fans for what he terms of 'lack of support.'



He recently cited in his State of Nation’s address that the lack of seriousness on the part of some industry players and fans is the main reason why the government of Ghana is not ready to invest in the creative arts sector.



"Our music industry is a big disgrace to the world. Many musicians do not know the job and they are not serious so how do you expect the government to help us? Until they see that we are serious and we support each other, we won't get anywhere," He stated in his address earlier.



He has also constantly bemoaned the lack of support from his own colleagues within the industry.



Meanwhile, the dancehall artiste has the largest and most loyal fan base in Ghana, that is the ‘Shatta Movement’ (SM).