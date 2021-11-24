3 albums Stonebwoy featured on earn nominations at 2022 Grammy

Entertainment of Wednesday, 24 November 2021

Nominations for 2022 Grammy Awards released



Albums Stonebwoy featured on to compete in Best Reggae Album category



Rocky Dawuni bags second Grammy nomination



Ghanaian dancehall musician, Stonebwoy has announced that three albums he worked on have been nominated in the 64th Grammy Awards.



On Monday, November 23, the Recording Academy announced the nominations for each of the 86 categories.



In a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb, Stonebwoy disclosed that Sean Paul, Etana and Jesse Royal have each bagged a spot in the Best Reggae Album category. The Bhim Nation president collaborated on songs featured on the albums of these three international musicians.



"And At the @RecordingAcad @stonebwoy features on 3 Albums Out of 5 To Get Nominated.. should Either of the albums Win… Do The maths.. #Ghana #BhimNation," Stonebwoy's tweet dated November 23 read.



Meanwhile, Ghanaian reggae singer, Rocky Dawuni has bagged a nomination in the 2022 Grammys with his Voice of BunBon, Vol. 1 album in the Best Global Music Album category.



He is contending with the likes of Angelique Kidjo, Femi Kuti, Daniel Ho & Friends, and Wizkid in the Best Global Music Album category.



The main event is expected to take place on January 31, 2022.







