3 Music Awards partners YFM

Entertainment of Thursday, 17 February 2022

Source: etvghana.com

YFM, Ghana’s number urban radio and 3 Media Networks have announced a joint-partnership for this year’s 3 Music Awards.



3 Music Awards is the biggest celebration of today’s hottest urban music, personalities & entertainment.



With on-air support, co-curation support, offering of talents by YFM, this partnership is expected to deliver the highest form of entertainment for Ghanaians. In addition, all the lined activities for the Awards will also be in association with YFM, sponsors and other key partners.



Osei Kuffour, Head of YFM Triangle commented:



“We couldn’t be more excited for this year’s 3 Music Awards. As a lifestyle radio brand, YFM’s association with the awards will give Ghanaians memorable experience that is unforgettable. We are looking forward to celebrating with Ghanaian artistes and their accomplishments as well as lovers of music.”



Sadiq Abdulai Abu, Managing Director of 3 Media Networks said:



“The 3Music Awards is a true awards show recognizing the artists and songs fans have listened to and loved all year long. We are excited to be on this partnership journey with YFM on this unforgettable evening of music and stories.”



Now in its 5th edition, the 3 Music Awards will feature key activities such as Nominees Announcement, 3Music Women’s Brunch, Industry Development Programme, Fan Festival (in association with YFM) and the Awards Night