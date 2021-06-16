You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 06 16Article 1287811

Entertainment of Wednesday, 16 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

3 Ghanaian female celebrities whose abrupt weight loss sparked rumours on social media

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Nana Ama McBrown, Belinda Dzata and Aisha Modi have lost a huge amount of weight in a short period Nana Ama McBrown, Belinda Dzata and Aisha Modi have lost a huge amount of weight in a short period

• These stars lost a dramatic amount of weight in a short period

• Their weight loss sparked rumours of undergoing a surgery due to how drastic the results looked

•Some of them attributed the success of their weight loss to slimming tea and exercise

Some Ghanaian female celebrities became almost unrecognizable after slimming down.

Not sharing the exact secrets that led to their transformation, the public was left to assume and carve all sorts of stories associated to their weight loss.

This perhaps could be as a result of how the results were achieved in the shortest possible time or how drastic the results looked.

Some individuals were also of the view that due to their ‘celebrity’ status, it is only proper for them to share their weight-loss journey with fans or even give out tips to inspire others.

Let’s take a closer look at some female celebrities whose sudden weight loss caused a stir on social media:

Belinda Dzata




The Ghanaian actress cum entrepreneur lost a massive amount of weight shortly after going into hibernation.

The actress who have been based in the United States for a while caused a stir on social media after releasing photos of her new ‘banging body’.

The great transformation sparked rumour of the actress undergoing liposuction but she later debunked such claims.

The actress vehemently insisted that she resorted to a particular slimming tea which caused the massive weight loss and not liposuction as people believe.

She has since been captured on social media selling the exact ‘sliming tea’ to customers.


Aisha Modi




Ghanaian music investor, Aisha Modi, lost a significant amount of weight.
Not exactly clear what led to her weight loss, the Stonebwoy fanatic was captured looking all lean in a picture posted by herself on social media.


Aisha who is currently based in the United States, was looking unrecognizable in the photo which also captures her new haircut.

Nana Ama McBrown






The Ghanaian actress and TV presenter gained a significant amount of weight after childbirth. Although she posted some workout videos of herself on social media, fans believe her massive weight loss within a short period of time cannot be associated with just random exercise.


Others think the actress whose waist has relatively grown smaller with a wider looking hip and fuller butt has undergone liposuction and a BBL implant.

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment

News

The late Constable Emmanuel Osei was shot dead during the robbery attack

Bullion Van killing: My instincts to get 'Akpeteshie' GH¢1 saved me - Eyewitness

Sports

Asamoah Gyan and Cristiano Ronaldo

Asamoah Gyan reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo breaking his scoring record at major tournaments

Business

Dr. Ernest Addison is the Governor of the Bank of Ghana

Desist from buying and selling foreign currency or face prosecution - BoG warns public

Africa

General Sani Abacha, Former Head of State of Nigeria

Abacha didn't die from eating poisoned apple from prostitutes - Fmr aide

Opinions

Ghana's first Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu

Akufo-Addo's family and friends Agyapa Kabuki dance with SP and parliament