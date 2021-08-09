2nd Sermon: Prophet Obinim needs prayers, not Black Sherif – Showbiz pundit

Entertainment of Monday, 9 August 2021

Source: 3news

Popular entertainment pundit and film actor James Clarke has condemned the founder of International God’s Way Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim, for descending on Black Sherif’s ‘2nd Sermon’.



In an interview with Christian Agyei Frimpong on Anigye Mere, Onua FM, Mr. Clarke commented strongly on Obinim’s current video reviewing the 2nd Sermon.



He referred to Obinim as an attention seeker who wants to ride on the young man’s success.



He said Obinim claiming Black Sherif needs prayers based on his lyrics is a hypocritical and parasitic approach.



"The seer has goofed big time, and he rather needs prayers. He knows the young man’s Second Sermon is making strides on social media. And want to associate himself with him to trend. Obinim’s popularity has declined, and he wants to give it a facelift," he added.