2Baba hasn't impregnated another woman - Manager debunks rumours

Nigerian musician, 2Face Idibia now known as 2Baba was in the news for allegedly cheating on his wife and getting his new woman pregnant.



The rumours gained ground after the singer shared a video of his wife, Annie Macaulay-Idibia to apologize to her for all the trouble he has caused their family.



“This is no stunt. I'm sorry for all the embarrassment I've caused my wife, my kids, my mother and all our families and my management team. I'm not looking for no sympathy, I'm not trying to make myself look good.



"I've been a shity father and a shity husband and shity baby daddy. I have no excuses. I just want to do right by my wife, and my kids and their moms and my mom and all families and my manager and friends. I beg y'all to pls just face me and cancel me anyhow. I've been a star for so long that my bulletproof vest is worn-out," 2Baba wrote.



Some social media users and blogs subsequently alleged that his public confession and the heartfelt apology were a result of him impregnating a female banker.



Reacting to the rumours that spread like wildfire, Efe Omorogbe, manager of 2Baba in a statement noted that the news was fake.



"Reports of him getting anyone pregnant are totally false and malicious and we urge well-meaning media platforms and members of the public to completely disregard such. It is fake news.



"Many would recall that this fictitious banker character has been repeatedly getting e-pregnant for @official2baba every two or three years since 2014. There is no iota of truth in this allegation," parts of the statement read.



Also, Annie Idibia, the wife and mother of two out of the singer's seven children, has instructed the public to ignore the 'false' publication adding that the supposed banker doesn't exist.



“As in na since 2014 this supposed ‘banker’ dey carry d belle oo lol. Just can’t with malicious humans!!!” 2Baba's loving wife wrote on her Instagram story.





Read the statement below:





