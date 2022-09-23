25 heroes honored in a historic occasion on Kwame Nkrumah's birthday

Entertainment of Friday, 23 September 2022

Source: Nana Reagan

The prestigious annual Predecessors Awards 2022, held on Wednesday 21st September, was arguably one of the best awards events to be hosted in Ghana since independence.



In an atmosphere charged with joy and gratitude, various unsung heroes in Ghana and in the diaspora were acknowledged, celebrated and honored by the Relevant Achievers Impacting Nations - Rain Foundations.



In his address, the Founding President of RAIN, Ralph Antwi explained to the audience that the ultimate intent of the event was to immortalize the achievements, impacts and legacies of predecessors. Essentially, to have their footprints in the sands of time and fingerprints in the pages of history.



Author Ralph unveiled a richly-packed project to be undertaken by the Predecessors Awards Worldwide for all the 25 honorees. The project, being undertaken for 12 months before the 2023 awards includes the publishing and launching of a book for each honoree, free website, one-year free healthcare, celebration of their birthdays, and so on.



The list of honorees included Alice Annum, Grace Nortey, Rama Brew, Dr. Jane Irina Adu, Hannah Addo, Rev. Mary Ghansah, Rev. Dr. Esther Nyamekyeh, Nombulelo Constance Zwane, Regina Ohemeng Donkor, and Dora Amoako.



The rest are Justice (Rtd.) J.C. Amonoo-Monney, Elder S.K. Ampiah, Dr. Emmanuel Okeson, Rev. Thomas Yawson, Rev. John Gordon Egyir-Croffet, Rev. Dr. Nicholas Opuni, Apostle Bismark Akomeah, Bishop Elvis Acheampong, Bishop Joejo Dadzie, Apostle Dr. Claude Halm Adjepong, Rev. Frank Bennin, Otuo Achampong, Rev. Osei Kofi, Rev. Professor Enoch Agbozo, and the Outstanding Personality of the Year - Prophet Peter Baffour Appiah-Adu.



Many dignitaries from all walks of life were present to honour the occasion. These included Apostle Dr. Alfred Koduah, Rev. Dr. Stephen Wengam, Rev. Dr. Lawrence Tetteh, Prophet Dr. Emmanuel Baidoo, Mr. Sammi Awuku, Maame Afia Akoto, and many more.





Rev. Osei Kofi with Coach Sarpong



Predecessors Awards Worldwide will launch their Predecessors Magazine in Johannesburg, Accra, and Virginia before the close of this year. We will bring you more updates from the one-year project for honorees of the 2022 awards.



Relevant Achievers Impacting Nations is an international Christian Missions organization sold out to encourage the maximization of life and fulfilment of purpose.