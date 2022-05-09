23rd VGMA: I was expecting to 'collect some awards', not just one - Okyeame Kwame

Entertainment of Monday, 9 May 2022

Okyeame Kwame has mentioned that he was expecting to take home more than one award with his song ‘Yeeko’ at the just-ended 23rd Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) which happened at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Center.



According to a report by myjoyonline.com, “the song was such a big one” and should have won him more awards bearing in mind the massive streams and acknowledgement it attracted.



“When Kuami and I were recording the song, the award wasn’t on our minds. This was during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, and we wanted to do a song to calm nerves. The very first week we released the song, it became a hit.



“We were not looking for an award [but] when the song became a hit and all those streams, and it was trending for about five months, then we realised that it would collect some awards,” he said in an interview on Prime Morning, Monday.



“I am grateful for the one I have. I can’t wait to have it and add it to my collection.”



The song which featured award-winning artiste, Kuami Eugene received three nominations - ‘Collaboration of the Year’, ‘Vodafone Most Popular Song’ and ‘Hiplife Song of the Year.’



Okyeame Kwame observed that he seems to win awards every year at the VGMA’s while adding that VGMA has five different plaques, and he has one of each.



“It was amazing. It’s as if every year, I win an award or some awards. I was the only artiste in that award scheme that won the first VGMA, and also, the last one they just did, I won one. VGMA has five different plaques – I have one of each of the five.



“So, to tell you the truth, I am honoured, and I think I am the only artiste in Ghana who has received one of all the five different changes and evolutions of the plaque,” he added.



Okyeame concluded his interview by thanking God and the people of Ghana for supporting him through his journey.



“For me, I think God has blessed the people and me in Ghana especially; they have made it possible that I can eat from music until I die, and for that, I am forever grateful,” he stated.