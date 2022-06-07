2024 polls: I'll hit campaign trail because of National Cathedral – Cwesi Oteng

Entertainment of Tuesday, 7 June 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Award-winning gospel musician, Cwesi Oteng, has waded into the controversial debate on the National Cathedral being built by President Akufo-Addo.



According to the ‘God Dey Bless Me’ hitmaker, he did not want to campaign again in 2024, however, because of the construction of the National Cathedral, he will hit the campaign trail.



Speaking to Rev. Thompson Sakyi on the Church Groove on Class 91.3FM on Sunday, 5 June 2022, Cwesi Oteng noted: “I had a meeting with some people, I told them that, listen, because of the national cathedral I didn’t want to campaign again but I will do it…”



“Since the national cathedral is not important to others, I, Cwesi Oteng, it is important to me because it is God who brought me on earth, anything that I will do to advance the course of the national cathedral, I will do,” he stated.



Responding to a question on which party he will endorse in the coming election, Cwesi Oteng said: “We will work with policies”, adding: “So far, I have worked with policies such as Free SHS…”



Cwesi Oteng is currently on a media tour for the promotion of his recently-released single dubbed Mo Mo.