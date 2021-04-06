You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 04 06Article 1225219

Entertainment of Tuesday, 6 April 2021

Disclaimer

Source: The Christian Avenue

2022 VGMAs: Celestine Donkor sets record with her ‘Int. Collaboration of the Year’ nomination

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Celestine Donkor, Ghanian gospel musician Celestine Donkor, Ghanian gospel musician

Celestine Donkor has shone the light once again on the Gospel by being nominated for the first time in this year’s Vodafone Ghana music awards International collaboration of the year Category.

She is also on record as the first Gospel Musician to receive such recognition.

Her song, Favour Everywhere, features Evelyn Wanjiru, a Kenyan gospel singer, worship leader, music director, songwriter, hostess of the annual event “Praise Atmosphere” and co-founder of Bwenieve production.

She is best known for her hit songs “Mungu Mkuu”, “Celebrate”, “Jehovah Elohim”, “Waweza,” “Hossana,” “Nikufahamu” and “Tulia.”

The two on the song served Christians with a blend of Harmonies and content, testifying the goodness of God in their life.

Join our Newsletter