2022 VGMAs: Celestine Donkor sets record with her ‘Int. Collaboration of the Year’ nomination

Entertainment of Tuesday, 6 April 2021

Source: The Christian Avenue

Celestine Donkor has shone the light once again on the Gospel by being nominated for the first time in this year’s Vodafone Ghana music awards International collaboration of the year Category.



She is also on record as the first Gospel Musician to receive such recognition.



Her song, Favour Everywhere, features Evelyn Wanjiru, a Kenyan gospel singer, worship leader, music director, songwriter, hostess of the annual event “Praise Atmosphere” and co-founder of Bwenieve production.



She is best known for her hit songs “Mungu Mkuu”, “Celebrate”, “Jehovah Elohim”, “Waweza,” “Hossana,” “Nikufahamu” and “Tulia.”



The two on the song served Christians with a blend of Harmonies and content, testifying the goodness of God in their life.



