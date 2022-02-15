2022 Mass Wedding: HappyFM joins couples in lavish ceremony

LifeStyle of Tuesday, 15 February 2022

Source: Happy FM

Happy FM ties the knot for couples in glittering mass wedding fashion



Ghana’s most illustrious and leading mass-market radio station, Happy98.9 FM has unionized four (4) couples in the 16th edition of the Happy FM Mass Wedding at the Wan-Shi Gardens.



The Happy FM Mass Wedding is organized every year on the 14th of February; the month of love and the day of romance has become one of the nation’s glamorous events.



This year’s edition of the Happy FM Mass Wedding saw four couples adorned in elegant Ghanaian prints from ATL exchange vows on holy grounds.



The event was hosted by two of Happy98.9 FM’s silver tongue presenters and MCs, Rev Nyansa Boakwa, host of Nsem Pii, and the Ekumfi Princess; Mercy Bee.



The occasion was graced by renowned guests including the Group CEO of Global Media Alliance, Ernest Boateng, the Nima Divisional Commander; ACP Abraham Acquaye, retired FIFA referee; Thomas Nunoo, President of the Ghana Olympic Committee; Ben Nuuno Mensah, legendary Ghanaian highlife musician; Kofi Nti, Charles Osei Asibey, Secretary-General of SWAG amongst several prominent personalities.



Speaking during the 16th Edition of the Happy FM Mass Wedding, the Group CEO of Global Media Alliance (GMA), Mr. Ernest Boateng, congratulated the couples, reiterated the significance of marriage in the Ghanaian community and the worthiness of the ceremony to the GMABC brand.



“Indeed, Love and Marriage is an institution no one should disparage, and at GMA and Happy FM, we are proud and honored to be part of your happiness on this auspicious occasion. The first Happy FM Mass Wedding was held in 2006 at the International Conference Centre (AICC) in Accra. Since then, we have held it every year and entertained guests with unforgettable receptions year after year. From time to time, we have varied formats to make it more exciting including the renewal of vows. We have also gifted all-expense-paid trips to various foreign destinations to deserving couples who are selected by their peers. However, we have stayed true to the reason why we started Happy FM Mass Wedding in the first place. We bring couples together and enable them to have a wedding worthy of royalty with all the pomp and pageantry associated with glamorous weddings. This year we have made it more exclusive to reflect the realities of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.



Mr. Ernest Boateng further mentioned packages that were in place to ensure the couples begin their marital journey right. Some of these included an investment portfolio for each couple with initial seed capital from EDC Investments Ltd, one-year life insurance with the “Adepa Wo Fie” insurance plan from Hollard Life, and an HD+ decoder with a free subscription for a year from Ghana’s only high-definition television service provider; HD+ Ghana. These among other beneficial items were gifted to the couples.



The officiating minister, Rev Seth Baah Agyekum admonished the newlyweds to bond well with each other. He advised the husbands to take good care of their wives and wives to be the peace to their husbands.



The event was climaxed with an exciting refreshment section, where the couples displayed their dancing prowess to songs followed by the guests of the event.



The occasion was wrapped with an outstanding performance from legendary Hiplife star Kofi Nti and the jams section for the “searching singles” to prepare for next year’s Happy FM Mass Wedding.