2022 In Review: Ghanaian celebrities that died in 2022

Saying farewell is never an easy task. Every year, we say goodbye to individuals in our lives, sometimes to loved ones and sometimes to someone whose skill touched our hearts.



Many Ghanaians mourned the death of individuals who made them laugh this year, including their favourite showbiz personaltiies.



Many people observed AB Crenscil's final episode in life. Nana Ampadu was bid goodbye by Ghanaians.



Citizens also expressed their final farewells to Prince Yawson, Ekow Blankson, and Psalm Adeteyfio, among many others.



Scroll down to check who is on the list of celebrities who died in 2022:



Ekow Blankson



The veteran actor and former Commercial Manager of Advertiser and Publishers Solutions Ghana Limited (ADPU) sadly passed away on the morning of Monday, October 3, 2022.



Ekow Blankson, until his demise, played a key role in the commercial activities of ADPU, which oversees the operations of AfricaWeb, owners of GhanaWeb and other subsidiaries.







Prince Yawson ‘Waakye’



Another Ghanaian veteran actor, whose death shocked many was Prince Yawson, popularly known as Waakye.



He died at the age of 52 after featuring in many prominent movies in the Ghanaian space.



Confirming the demise, was his colleague, late actor Ekow Blankson, who told GhanaWeb that the late actor was rushed to the 37 Military Hospital on August 1, 2022, after suffering a mild stroke, but there were no beds which led to the aggravation of his situation.







Francis Ebow Cann (Radio Presenter)



Popular broadcaster, Doctar Cann, also died on March 25, 2022, of an undisclosed ailment.



The late Doctar Cann was the host of Happy FM's weekend entertainment show 'Showbiz Xtra' and late drivetime show 'Ayekoo Ayekoo'.







Nana Nsiah Piesie (Highlife musician)



Nana Nsiah, who composed the popular “Police Abaa” hit song, died on Monday, April 4, 2022, after being involved in an accident in Pokuase, Accra.



The Nsiah Piesie broke onto the music scene as a part of the African Heroes Band led by Osei Kofi. He was a protege of Ghana’s late legendary musician, Nana Kwame Ampadu, after his secondary school education.



He later became a solo artiste and released popular hits such as ‘Police Abaa’, ‘Wo Gyae Me a Mennwe Aboɔ’, ‘Enyigyina Bekume’, and ‘Me Dɔ Wo’.



He was 57.







Psalm Nii Adjeteyfio (actor)



On Friday, April 8, 2022, Psalm Adjeteyfio was reported dead after his son, Nii Adjei Adjeteyfio, reported the demise of the veteran actor.



According to the son, the actor who battled diabetes and other ailments, was met unconscious when one of his siblings visited him.



He added that TT was rushed to a hospital at Dodowa in the Shai Osudoku District, but was pronounced dead on arrival.







A.B Crentsil



Highlife legend Alfred Benjamin Crentsil passed away at age 79.



The news was announced by ace recording engineer, Fred Kyei Mensah (Fredyma) on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in a Facebook post.









Baba Spirit



Francis Yaw Ofori, popularly known in showbiz circles as Baba Spirit joins the tall list of stars, reported dead on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at age 41.



The actor passed away while on admission at a hospital in the Ashanti Region after suffering from a brief illness.







Ice Kenkey



Key Soap Concert Party act, Ice Kenkey, was reported on June 9, 2022, by blogger, Busumuru Sean Kingston.



The late actor was famed for his role in 'Key Soap Concert Party' with the likes of Nkomode, Bishop Bob Okala, Bob Santo and a host of others.







Patrick Safo



Although the blogger didn't indicate the cause of death, the official account of the Ghanaian Newspaper, The Spectator, reported that the actor drowned.



The announcement of the actor's death sent shock waves all over social media due to how youthful, vibrant the energetic the young man was.







