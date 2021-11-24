2022 Grammy Awards: Rocky Dawuni grabs a nomination

Entertainment of Wednesday, 24 November 2021

Source: nydjlive.com

Ghanaian reggae superstar Rocky Dawuni has grabbed another Grammy nomination.



The musician grabbed a nomination in the Best Global Music Album for his 2020 released album Voice of Bunbon, Vol. 1.



Other nominees in the category include Daniel Ho & Friends – East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho & Friends Live in Concert, Angélique Kidjo – Mother Nature, Femi Kuti, Made Kuti – Legacy +, Wizkid – Made in Lagos: Deluxe Edition.



A few facts about the 2022 Grammy Awards.



*A total of 21,730 eligible entries were submitted for GRAMMYs consideration.



*More than 11,000 Recording Academy voting members — creators across all genres and disciplines — vote during the GRAMMYs process.



The 2022 Grammy Awards will be held on January 31, 2022.



It will recognize the best recordings, compositions, and artists of the eligibility year, running from September 1, 2020, to September 30, 2021.



