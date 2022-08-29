2022 Ghana National Gospel Music Awards: Full list of winners

Music of Monday, 29 August 2022

Source: nydjlive.com

Winners for the 2022 Ghana National Gospel Music Awards have been announced.



They were announced at a special awards ceremony held at the Accra International Conference Centre on Saturday, August 27, 2022.



Hosted by James Mensah and Eno Safo, the glamorous night saw Heavenly performances from Amanda (poet), Kwame Gyedu, KobbySalm, Scott Evans, Piesie Esther, Celestine Donkor, Bethel Revival Choir and others.



The 5th edition of the Ghana National Gospel Music Awards (NGMA) was powered by Global Expert Recovery Limited with sponsorship from Pedlo Energy. It was supported by Africa World Airlines.



The organizers also honoured Elder Samuel K. Ampiah with the Lifetime Achievement Award.



Below is the full list of nominees and winners.



Gospel Male Vocalist of the Year - Perez Musik (Hewale lala)



Gospel Female Vocalist of the Year - Celestine Donkor



Gospel Songwriter of the Year - Quame Gyedu - W'aho)den



Gospel Music Video of the Year - Empress Gifty - Skyweb Eye Woaa



Gospel Music Instrumentalist of the Year - Nana Yaw Safo



Gospel Music Producer of the Year - Dan Bassey - The Glory by Obaapa Christy



Traditional Gospel Song of the Year - Bethel Revival Choir - Agbadza Medley Vol 3



Gospel Collaboration of the Year - Prophet Joseph Atarah Ft Piesie Esther - Woye Odo



Best Worship Song of the Year - Perppy - Ofata Ayeyi



Best Praise Song of the Year - Diana Hamilton - Awurade Ye



Best Gospel Song of the Year - Ohemaa Mercy - Ote Me Mu



Gospel Music Promoter of the Year (Radio/TV) - Franky5 Hitz FM



Gospel Music Promoter of the Year (Online/Blogging) - Qweku Glover (GloversHub.com)



Adventist Vibrant Artiste of the Year - Alex Acheampong



Gospel Artiste Manager of the Year - David - Bethel Revival Choir



International Artiste(s)of the Year - Benestelle



African Artiste(s) of the Year - Nelkay (South Africa)



Urban Artiste of the Year - Scott Evans



Gospel Male Artiste of the Year - Akesse Brempong



Gospel Female Artiste(s) of The Year - Diana Hamilton



Gospel Artiste(s) of the Year (Diaspora) - Herty Corgie



Gospel Song of the Year (Diaspora) - Alex Acheampong - It won't Be Long



Church Choir of the Year - Potters City Choir



Choral Group of the Year - The Harmonious Choir



Gospel New artiste(s) of the Year - Adom Kiki



Best Hybrid Gospel Song of the Year - Kofi Kinaata - Thy Grace II



Gospel Uncovered Artiste(s) of the Year - Rosemond Akyeampong



MUSIGHA Gospel Performance of The Year - Empress Gifty



Gospel Artist of The Year - Diana Antwi Hamilton