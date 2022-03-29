2022 Ghana Music Awards UK to be launched in Ghana in June

Entertainment of Tuesday, 29 March 2022

Source: attractivemustapha.com

Organisers of Ghana Music Awards UK have stated that the 2022 edition of the awards will be launched in Ghana in June whiles the main event will come off in August.



The Chief Executive Officer of the awards Alordia speaking to Attractive Mustapha at the just ended 3 Music Awards, said the initial plan was to move the event to 02 indigo this year where Kuami Eugene and Kidi had their event but that plan has been cancelled.



According to Alordia, all efforts have been made but due to past unsettled issues with 02 Indigo, they would have to look elsewhere.



He also stated that instead of the event coming off in October, it has been moved to August but the official date in August will be announced with time.



Ghana Music Awards UK is a people’s choice Awards Scheme expanding the development of the Ghanaian Music Industry both at home and abroad.



Last year Diana Hamilton won the overall Artiste of the Year, Gospel Song of the Year, and Gospel Artiste of the Year awards.