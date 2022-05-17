2022 Ghana Entertainment Awards USA nominations announced

Entertainment of Tuesday, 17 May 2022

Source: Phylx Akakpo

Organizers of the prestigious Ghana Entertainment Awards USA have released nominations for this year’s edition.



The award scheme which is in its 4th edition returns with the introduction of new categories as well as modification of some old ones after a two-year break due to the coronavirus pandemic.



A well experienced Board representing all sectors of our Entertainment and Arts industry made up of Amanda Jissih, Abeiku Santana, Elia Chebib, Jiji Glam, Bull Dog, Kaywa, Eddy Blay Jnr, Da Hammer and Ignace worked on the categories and nominations for this year’s Ghana Entertainment Awards USA.



With a total of 39 categories, the 4th Ghana Entertainment Awards USA looks to reward more creatives and entertainers and promises an amazing experience.



Fans can vote for their favorite nominees on the official Ghana Entertainment Awards USA website, www.ghentawards.com



This year’s event comes off on Friday, July 8 at the BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center in New York.



Full List of nominees below:



Best Music Act Male

⁃ Mr Drew

⁃ Fameye

⁃ Stonebwoy

⁃ Shatta Wale

⁃ Sarkodie

⁃ Kidi

⁃ Kuami Eugene

⁃ Medikal

⁃ King Promise

⁃ Black Sherif

⁃ Camidoh



Best music act female

• Sefa

• Mona 4 Real

• Adina Thembi

• Wendy Shay

• Efya

• Gyakie

• Cina soul

•Wiyaala



Discovery of the Year - Female

-Erkuah Official

-Mona 4 Real

-Jackline Mensah

-Givtti

-Afia Pinamang

-Edma Lawer



Discovery of The Year - Male

⁃ Nanky

⁃ Tripcy

⁃ Jay Bhad

⁃ Talaat yaaky

⁃ Kawabanga

⁃ Black Sherif

- Chief One



Best Music Group

• R2bees

• Keche

• Dope Nation

• Lali & Lola



Producer Music

⁃ Liquid beatz

⁃ Killbeatz

⁃ Ronny Turn me Up

⁃ Altranova

⁃ MOG

⁃ Street Beatz

⁃ MixMaster Garzy

⁃ Nektunez



Gospel Act

⁃ Ohemaa Mercy

⁃ Diana Hamilton

⁃ MOG Music

⁃ Obaapa Christy

⁃ Empress Gifty

⁃ Kobby Psalm

⁃ Joe Mettle

⁃ Perez Music

⁃ Akesse Brempong



Best Record Label

⁃ Highly Spiritual

⁃ Lynx Entertainment

⁃ Black Avenue Music

⁃ Ruff Town Records

⁃ Life Living Records



Entrepreneur of the year

⁃ John Dumelo

⁃ DBlack

⁃ Shatta Wale

⁃ Salma Mumin

⁃ Caroline Sampson



Best Entertainment Blog

⁃ Ameyaw Debrah

⁃ Nkonkonsa

⁃ GhKwaku

⁃ Yemmey Baba

⁃ Ronnie Is everywhere

⁃ GH Hyper

⁃ ZionFelix

⁃ Sammykaymedia



Best Comedy Act

⁃ Ekua Official

⁃ Comedian Warris

⁃ Akrobeto

⁃ Dr Likee

⁃ DKB

⁃ Made In Ghana

⁃ OB Amponsah

⁃ Clemento Suarez

⁃ SDK



Best Music Video Director

⁃ Babs Direction

⁃ XBillz

⁃ Skyface

⁃ Kofi Awuah

⁃ Snarez

⁃ Abdul hafiz

~ Director Abass



Best Movie Act

⁃ Yvonne Nelson

⁃ Lydia Forson

⁃ Adjetey Annang

⁃ Lil Win

⁃ Aaron Adatsi

⁃ Roslyn Ngissah

⁃ Anthony Woode

~ Bernard Aduse Poku



Best Radio Personality

⁃ Andy Dosty (hitz FM)

⁃ Ohemaa Woy3gy3 (angel Fm)

⁃ Bernard Avle (Citi FM)

⁃ Giovanni Caleb (3FM)

⁃ Kojo Manuel (YFM)

⁃ Lexis Bill (Joy FM)

⁃ Nana Romeo (Accra FM)

⁃ Doreen Avio (Hitz FM)

⁃ Dr Pounds (Hitz FM)

⁃ DJ Slim (Radio 1)



Best TV personality

⁃ Giovani Caleb

⁃ Nana ama McBrown

⁃ Juliet Bawuah

⁃ Jay Foley

⁃ Vim Lady

⁃ Captain Smart

⁃ Regina Van Helvert

⁃ Gloria Peprah



Best DJ Act - Ghana

⁃ Dj Loft

⁃ Dj Fletch

⁃ Dj Faculty

⁃ Dj Vyrusky

⁃ Dj MicSmith

⁃ iPhone DJ

⁃ Dj Mensah

⁃ Ad DJ

~ DJ Millzy



Best Hypeman/MC

⁃ Jerry Adjorlolo

⁃ Kojo Manuel

⁃ George Bannerman

⁃ Jay Time

⁃ Ogee The MC

⁃ Mc Jerome

⁃ Jay Foley

⁃ Doreen Avio

⁃ Kabutey My MC



Best entertainment TV show

⁃ United ShowBiz

⁃ Showbiz 360

⁃ Ahosepe

⁃ Upside Down

⁃ Powder room

⁃ In Bed with Adwen



Best entertainment Radio show

⁃ Day Break Hitz

⁃ Showbiz A-Z

⁃ Adom Entertainment Hall

⁃ ShowBiz Extra

⁃ Ayekoo ayekoo

⁃ 3FM Drive



Best Producer Radio/TV

• Mr Haglah

• Godwin Lumen

• Mercy Bee

• Ella Okuwendia

• Philip Nai

~ Sandra Akakpo



Best Photographer

⁃ Manuel Photography

⁃ Rob Photography

⁃ Twins Dnt Beg

⁃ Maxwell Jennings

⁃ Sorce Photography

- Kay Studios

- Smith Imaging



Best Event Sponsor

⁃ MTN

⁃ Vodafone

⁃ Kasapreko

⁃ Twellium Industries

⁃ GTP

⁃ Angel Group



Best Youtuber/Vlogger

⁃ Wode Maya

⁃ Zion Felix

⁃ Kofi TV

⁃ Kobby Kyei

⁃ Kwadwo Sheldon

⁃ Sammy Kay

⁃ Ameyaw Debrah

⁃ Big scout Prempeh

⁃ Magraheb

⁃ Kwaku Manu



Best Dance Act

⁃ DanceGod Lloyd

⁃ Incredible Zigi

⁃ Afrobeast

⁃ AfroNita

⁃ Holiboy

⁃ Joshua Agyapong/Dhat Boy AJ

⁃ Lydrock

⁃ IamBemes/Prince

⁃ Caleb Bonney/Ghanaboi

Best Sports Personality

⁃ Evelyn Badu

⁃ Samuel Takyi

⁃ Thomas Partey

⁃ Benjamin Azamati

⁃ Coach Yussif Basigi



Best African entertainer

⁃ Diamond platinum

⁃ Davido

⁃ Broda Shaggi

⁃ Burna Boy

⁃ Funke Akindele

⁃ Sydney Talker

⁃ Nasty black

⁃ Focalistic

⁃ Pearl thusi

⁃ Tems

⁃ Wizkid

⁃ Oduma Essan



Best African DJ

⁃ Uncle waffles

⁃ Dj neptune

⁃ D E cool

⁃ Dj Tunez



Best Stylist

⁃ Trendy Rail

⁃ Kulaperry

⁃ The Style innovator

⁃ amFashion

⁃ Nana Kwasi Wiafe

⁃ Lakopue

~ Toure Designs



Entertainer of the year

⁃ Black Sherif

⁃ Sarkodie

⁃ Shatta Wale

⁃ Stonebwoy

⁃ Kidi

⁃ Sefa

⁃ Dr Likee

⁃ Akrobeto

⁃ Nana Ama McBrown

⁃ Thomas partey



Best Album

⁃ Golden Boy - KiDi

⁃ No pressure - Sarkodie

⁃ Loyalty -D black

⁃ Alpha - Mr Drew

⁃ Madina to the universe -M.anifest

⁃ Back to the basics - r2bees

⁃ Same earth different worlds - Omar Sterling

⁃ Ye Boa Me - Joe Mettle



Best Music Act GH/USA

⁃ JayHover

⁃ Achipalago

⁃ Jay Aura

⁃ Empress Afi

⁃ Vintage papi

⁃ Nana NYC

⁃ Kwesoul

⁃ Dreamz



Best Gospel Act GH/USA

⁃ Sandra Jaedon

⁃ Mill Addison

⁃ Sarah sings

⁃ Minister Mavis

⁃ Fritz Oakley

⁃ Kwabena Music

⁃ Millicent Yankey

⁃ Humphrey Tettey



Best Diaspora Act

⁃ Michaela Coel

⁃ Abraham Attah

⁃ Michael Blackson

⁃ Blackway

⁃ Stormzy

⁃ Blitz The Ambassador





Best DJ Act GH/USA

⁃ Dj Akua

⁃ RB Nice

⁃ Dj YungKofi

⁃ Dj Prince Paul /FSR

⁃ Kwame fresh



Best US/Africa DJ

⁃ Dj Tunez

⁃ Dj Buka

⁃ Dj Nani

⁃ Dj zimo

⁃ Dj phlems



Best Online Radio/TV GH/USA

⁃ Adinkra Radio

⁃ Sankofa Radio

⁃ iRap TV

⁃ Joba Aba TV

⁃ HRETV



Best GH/USA event Promoter

⁃ Big Five - NY

⁃ Project 8 - NY

⁃ Inside LLC - NY

⁃ Fantasy Entertainment - NJ

⁃ Goodfellas - ATL

⁃ Nana Frimpong - DMV

⁃ Shutdown - MN

⁃ The Blackstarz - NC



Best GH/Canada Act

- Quabena Maphia

- Slim flexx

- Yaa Yaa

- AO

- Mr S

- Gh Cali



Entertainer of the year Gh/USA

⁃ JayHover

⁃ Charlie Dior

⁃ Archipalago

⁃ Kappacino (Clifford Owusu)

⁃ Dj Akuaa

⁃ Nana NYC

- Naana Donkor Arthur