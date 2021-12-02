2022 Budget walkout was 'idiotic’ - KKD

Entertainment of Thursday, 2 December 2021

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Ghanaian Broadcaster and Fashionista, Kwasi Kyei Darkwah popularly known as KKD has termed the walking out of Members of Parliament during sessions to have the 2022 Budget approved as “idiotic”.



According to him, MP’s are elected to power to show superior thought through debate to make laws, repeal them and make the Executive accountable.



“Ask if doctors walk out of the theatre in the middle of operation and if drivers conveying workers to their various workplace stop in the middle of the road and walk away”, he asked.



KKD’s rhetorical stance came alive on the GTV Breakfast Show today in an interview with Host Thelma Tackie.



Mr. Darkwah said, it is a bad act and regardless of the Political Party, “it must stop”!



“You don’t walk out of Parliament during a debate to give a press release,” he added.



Both sides of the House have staged walkouts during the various sessions to have the Budget approved. The Majority has defended its position, same as the Minority.



However, some Political Pundits say the practice should be re-looked at, while others maintain that Parliamentary Walkouts are part of the strategy to drum home a point in the Chamber.