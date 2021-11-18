2022 Budget: Lydia Forson slams government's fixation on taxation

Entertainment of Thursday, 18 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Actress Lydia Forson has reacted to the 2022 budget



She is worried about the government's fixation on taxation



She insists lack of faith in the government is the problem, not taxes



Actress Lydia Forson has reacted to the 2022 Budget delivered by Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta before Parliament on Wednesday, November 17, 2021.



She zoomed in on the topic of taxes as imposed in the budget statement suggesting that government is wrong to create the impression that taxation was the 'biggest hindrance to our development.'



"This government constantly wants people to believe that the biggest hindrance to our development is TAXATION when it isn’t!!



"It’s why these trolls always use “do you pay your tax” to counter your demands from the government. Tax isn’t the issue, our lack of faith in you is," she posted on Twitter.



One of the major new taxes imposed in the 2022 budget is a 1.75% levy on electronic transactions, known as 'digital tax.'



Ken Ofori-Atta said the new levy will be charged on transactions such as Mobile Money, remittances and other electronic transactions.



Fees and charges of government services have also been increased by 15%.



The Finance Minister explained, “It is becoming clear there exists an enormous potential to increase tax revenues by bringing into the tax bracket, transactions that could be best defined as being undertaken in the informal economy.



"As such government is charging an applicable rate of 1.75% on all electronic transactions covering mobile money payments, bank transfers, merchant payments, and inward remittances, which shall be borne by the sender except inward remittances, which will be borne by the recipient.



"To safeguard efforts being made to enhance financial inclusion and protect the vulnerable, all transactions that add up to GH¢100 or less per day, which is approximately ¢3000 per month, will be exempt from this levy,” Ofori-Atta revealed.



