2021 GRAMMY: Ghanaian guitarist Joshua Moszi receives certificate of recognition

Entertainment of Thursday, 26 May 2022

Source: Cederic Kekeli, Contributor

Ghanaian guitarist, Joshua Moszi, has received his Grammy certificate in recognition of his participation as a composer of Angelique Kidjo’s Mother Nature which won the best global music album at the 64th Grammy’s 2021.



The 2022 Vodafone Ghana Music awards instrumentalist of the year shared photos of the certificate via his social media handles to celebrate his recognition and success as an instrumentalist.



The extremely talented guitarist has gained dominance in the African music industry featuring and performing on many songs for some of the biggest music icons on the continent.



He has played instrumentals for popular songs such as Burna Boy’s Odogwu, Angelique Kidjo’s One of a kind, Wizkid’s Mine, Rema’s Peace of mind, and Black Sherrif’s Kweku The Traveller.



Joshua Moszi is currently in the United Kingdom to play at the City Splash show with Stonebwoy and other artists including Kranium and Mr. Eazi on Sunday 29th May 2022.



Check out his post on twitter



