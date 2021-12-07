2021 Big Brother Naija winner Whitemoney advised to quit music

Entertainment of Tuesday, 7 December 2021

Source: mynigeria.com

A Nigerian journalist, Taiwo Alabi, has urged the winner of Big Brother Naija season 6, Whitemoney to quit music.



Taking to Twitter, the journalist cautioned him not to waste his funds on music.



Whitemoney recently released his first single titled 'Selense'.



Taiwo tweeted,



“White money,



Don’t waste that fund on music.



Thank you.”



His song which many people regard as a total fiasco has brought about some reactions from social media users who have asked him to rather focus on other things.



See some reactions below,



@iamhygrade wrote, “No be your calling at all he should apologize to my ears for listening to that”



@taarriiqqqq wrote, “That track wasn’t bad though.

But he can leave it at just that one sha.”



@iam_nabby wrote, “I mean someone has to say it acting yes music No”



@yo.landa.xx wrote. “make he use the money open him own restaurant”



@janikiaaa wrote, “He can start up a big restaurant business..I’m very sure top celebrities would patronize him and make the eatery very popular”