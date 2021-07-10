2020 was a very bad year for us - Kev and Grenade

Entertainment of Saturday, 10 July 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Ghanaian music duo, Kev and Grenade have described 2020 as one of the worst years they have ever experienced due to the COVID-19 pandemic that took over the world.



Talking about some of the bad things that happened to them, they stated that, “In so many ways like, health-wise and also the fact that we couldn’t perform because no shows were ongoing and so many other bad things happened to us in 2020 some that we cannot even share on here”.



They highlighted that due to these and some other reasons, they were unable to fulfill most of the plans they had for the year especially in their music production.



Talking to Kojo Manuel on Y 107.9 FM’s Dryve of Your Lyfe Show Grenade shared: “It made our music production hard because it could have been a lot better and there was a lot more we could have done if things didn’t go the way it went but unfortunately, things didn’t go the way we wanted it to except for some one-two cool things that happened. It could have been way better if not for the pandemic”.



They noted that the only exciting thing about their 2020 was that, “we dropped ‘Utopia’ which was the highlight of our year”.



They however revealed that they are better and look forward to making things better for themselves in the upcoming years.



They told their fans and listeners to watch out for them because “we have a lot of singles dropping this year so anticipate. We don’t want to put out everything until it drops so they should wait for it”.