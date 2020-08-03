LifeStyle of Monday, 3 August 2020

Source: Pulse Ghana

2019 Miss Malaika 2nd Runner up, Habiba ties the knot in a beautiful ceremony

Habiba and her husband

2019 Miss Maliaka 2nd runner up, Habiba Bint-Abdallah has tied the knot in beautiful ceremony.



Habiba, who was known to have worn Hijab throughout the weeks of the pageantry show, walked down the aisle with her soul mate Masar.



The ceremony was a beautiful and blissful gathering of beauty queens mostly the Miss Malaika queens who doubled as bridesmaids to support their fellow queen.



Like most Muslim brides, Habiba looked gorgeous in her stunning white gown.



She, this time, ditched her Hijab for Gele and complemented her outfit with a wrap.



We love her priceless fashion accessories.

















