2 major acts of Shatta Wale that prove he is a revolutionist

Shatta Wale’s stunts that caused societal change



These bold acts of Shatta Wale made him popular



Shatta Wale discussed across popular international blogs



Call him a rogue but some of his rebellious acts have challenged and changed the status quo.



Like it or not, the Shatta Movement boss is one of the powerful forces in the Ghanaian showbiz industry due to the fact that he commands a huge fanbase and is also a great ‘newsmaker’.



Although his fearless acts have made enemies for himself, the dancehall artiste has managed to win the hearts of many in equal measure.



From his numerous ‘trendsetting stunts’ to his infamous utterances, let’s take a look at some Shatta Wale’s acts that prove his a revolutionist.





Fight against false prophecies





Shatta Wale has been noted for his role in putting an end to fake prophecies which had been prevalent in the country for a while now.



Orchestrating the agenda through a fake gun attack incident that landed him in jail, the dancehall artiste has been touted as the only individual who has been able to cause the arrest of a pastor in a connection with false prophecies.



To a larger extent, strict measures have since been put in place to punish prophets who issue false prophecies going forward.











The police has in a series of statements reminded prophets of the need to refrain from prophecies that could cause fear and panic. Consequently, declarations of prophecies on the 31st-watch night services took an interesting turn as the prophets were not straightforward with the utterances.









Fight for the patronage of Ghanaian music



Without fear or hesitation, Shatta Wale resurrected one of the most sensitive concerns pertaining to the music industry and that is the low patronage Ghanaian music has received from Nigerians.



The topic which was recently ignited by Shatta while he performed on stage during his ‘Freedom concert’ has since been largely discussed across Nigerian media and several blogs worldwide.



There is no doubt that the flourishing Nigerian music industry has received immense support from Ghanaians.



From the huge number of streams to features and manoeuvring their way into the Ghanaian market, Nigerian artistes have benefited massively from Ghanaians.



But Shatta thinks it is unfair that Nigerians have not reciprocated the same love and support from Ghanaians.



Although some have tagged Shatta Wale’s comments as an ‘Agenda of Separation’, his statements have since drawn the attention of many to the ‘needy situation.’







In effect, some Nigerian tweeps have disclosed that Ghanaian songs have started playing across some famous pubs in Lagos Ikeja.



Also, popular Nigerian artiste, Davido has been captured purchasing some ‘Made in Ghana’ beads at the Labadi Beach, Accra.



