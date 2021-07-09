1st and 2nd ladies’ salaries: Celebrities who have condemned the act

Entertainment of Friday, 9 July 2021

• These celebrities have bemoaned the decision to increase the salaries of the first and second ladies



•They have taken to social media to vent about the issue



• According to them, the country at this point has got more pressing needs than the increment in salaries of the first and second ladies



Some celebrities have expressed their dissatisfaction at the decision to increase the salaries of the first and second ladies, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo and Mrs. Samira Bawumia.



They have described as inappropriate the increment of their salaries, particularly at a time when citizens are ‘crying’ for the country to be fixed.



The decision of the increment in the salaries of the first and second ladies have been met with negative responses from Ghanaians on social media.



This was after it was announced that the recommendations when approved by parliament, will enable the first and second ladies to receive over GHC30, 000 monthly salaries in 2021.



But expressing their disgust over such a move, the likes of Abeiku Santana, Nana Aba Anamoah, Bridget Otoo, Nero X, and many others have taken to social media to speak against it.



In the case of Nana Aba, she asked why the president and the vice president did not factor such an initiative in their manifestos while vying for power.



Popular media personality, Abeiku Santana also thinks that countries that can afford to pay their first and second ladies are not doing such.



Bridget Otoo thinks that in the case of the second lady especially, government is simply paying her with taxpayer’s money just to look good.



