13 contestants up for eviction this weekend on The Next Gospel Star

Thursday, 18 November 2021

13 contestants are up for eviction this Sunday on season 2 of The Next Gospel Star. The show had Afi evicted and Antwi being crowned the best performer of the week in episode 6.



Nesta also went home with the Viewer’s Choice award.



Contestants stand a chance of winning the ultimate prize of GHc10,000 cash and an all-expenses-paid trip to Dubai.



As the competition demands, the number of contestants would have to be scaled down based on votes secured from both the judges and the audience hence the big question: who is next to go home?



Will it be Nesta, Antwi, Francis, Naa, Precious, Happy, Cosmos, Becky, Tandy, Adjeiwaa, Gloria, Portia and Judith



Eviction is staring!



The public can vote for their favourite contestants to keep them in the competition.



To vote, dial *365*300# and enter the name of your favourite contestant.



Join this week’s eviction show on TV3, Zylofon TV, and Ceejay TV on Sunday at 4pm



You can also watch the Livestream on Facebook and YouTube @Ceejay TV.



