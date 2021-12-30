12 things to dare in 2022

LifeStyle of Thursday, 30 December 2021

Source: Bernard Kelvin Clive, Contributor

“Man cannot discover new oceans unless he has the courage to lose sight of the shore.” ― Andre Gide



There comes a time in our lives that we must step out of our comfort zones and prisons and get into new territories.



We all have some areas that we need to Dare to venture into in the coming year. So, today I present to you some ideas for daring discoveries. Go through and give it a shot.



1. Dare to break mental strongholds



It all begins in the mind. Your mind is either your prison or palace. Several people have been stopped not by demons but by their own beliefs: self-limiting believes. So many “I can’t” block the flow of possibilities. To do and have more, one must first believe.



Expand your capacity to receive. Sometimes we place a cap on what we can achieve based on our past failures, which ought not to be so. Until one breaks self-imposed barriers in the mind, success becomes a wild goose chase. Believe you can and work towards it. See it first in your mind then work towards it.



“Don’t let mental blocks control you. Set yourself free. Confront your fear and turn the mental blocks into building blocks.” ― Dr. Roopleen





2. Dare to raise the bar on yourself



Truth be told, unless you deliberately upgrade yourself and see the worth in you, people will always treat you less than you deserve. They will devalue you and underpay you. You must dare to make a conscious effort at all costs to work harder on yourself, become a better person in your niche.



I believe you are capable of achieving more. Place a demand on yourself, sacrifice more and stretch to reach for great heights. Self-worth is your first wealth.



"I dare you, while there is still time, to have a magnificent obsession." ― William Danforth





3. Dare to write a book



Writing may not come easily for everyone, however, everyone has a story, an experience, lessons to share. This may be the best time to write that book for you. Your story needs to be heard. Whether aiming at becoming a bestseller or not, make it a goal to share your story, lessons, strategies, and thoughts with the world. Listen, you may be helping someone you may never meet or know. Just start writing.



At best hire a ghostwriter to professionally help you with your book.





4. Dare to go on a date



If you've been postponing the idea for the date, now might be a good fit to give it a shot. Yeah either married or single, you can just pick a location to go spend some quality time with yourself, your spouse, fiancée, or family. It makes a lot of difference. Hey, why don't you dare ask that person you've been admiring all this while for a date? You may be lucky, dare, go for it!





5. Dare to Travel/ tour/ retreat/ vacation/b>



Travelling opens are a new world of possibilities, to meet people of diverse cultures, lifestyles, and beliefs. It offers you an opportunity to learn and have fun. Perhaps, you have never travelled outside your village, town, city, or country. This may be the time to do so. Plan for that trip today. Additionally, Dare to Go on a retreat!



You also deserve some vacation. Go out of town, find a serene place to meditate, have deeper soul searching, pray and commune with God.





6. Dare to learn a language



Language is a very powerful communication tool, if you are at least multilingual the better. Learning a new language can be empowering, just add one more to your list.





7. Dare to go back to school/ learn a Skill



Dare to go back to school, either online or offline. You may think it is too late but hey! No! You can still take that course. Learn something new. Upgrade yourself. Find out what skills are needed in your industry and learn. It offers you more opportunities in life. Skills get you hired. If necessary, make it happen this year. Make inquiries and pick a form.





8. Dare to start a business (side hustle)



It is a good practice to have multiple streams of income. It makes life worth living and lightens the pressures of life. Starting a side gig may not be for everyone, but the idea of trying something on your own has many wells of lessons one can draw from. You may need an extra income or may have plans for a startup business. Just begin, get the needed resources and launch out.





9. Dare to hire an expert



Yes! You cannot do it all on your own and certainly cannot master everything in your lifetime. So to save you some time and money, you must hire experts in areas that can help complement what you do. Dare to delegate and focus on the things you can handle effectively and efficiently. Successful people leverage experts to help them succeed.





10. Dare to start a family/foster a child



You may want to start a family and possibly raise children or perhaps just want to foster a child. Whatever your family goals are, Dare to make it happen. If you've been planning on settling down and the right time is up, go ahead don't keep postponing it. Prepare for a wonderful family life. If adopting or fostering is the best option for you, go for it. Your adoption may just be to cater to the needs of someone's child. Do it!



11. Dare to own properties



- Dare to acquire some lands, if you have land, you can have more. If you have none, now it's a great time to secure one. Invest in lands, it always appreciates.



- Dare to start a backyard garden



A backyard farm would be an ideal starting point if you have space for it. Be it plant or animal farming, cultivate this as a hobby or business. The returns are worth the effort. Additionally, grow some trees. Contribute to a greener world and save lives by simply planting a tree. We need fresher air and a better environment. Be a tree planter.



12. Dare to read more and start a library



"Readers are leaders". Dare to expand your knowledge, read deeper, read diverse materials and read more in your chosen field. You need not be a lover of books to start a library. For posterity's sake, have a resource of books that can help generations after you. It could be a great way to transfer knowledge and impact lives.



Add one more book to your reading list, then another, then another. Read as much as you can. Get enlightened.



“Life is either a daring adventure or nothing. Security does not exist in nature, nor do the children of men as a whole experience it. Avoiding danger is no safer in the long run than exposure." ― Helen Keller





Dare to be a difference-maker. Make your year count.



“Until one breaks self-imposed barriers in the mind, success becomes a wild goose chase” ― Bernard Kelvin Clive