12 rib-cracking reactions after Hajia Bintu got verified on Twitter

Entertainment of Saturday, 12 March 2022

Source: braperucci.africa

Popular video vixen and TikTok star, Hajia Bintu has scored the much-coveted Twitter blue tick, a situation, that has since set the tone for a heated debate on social media.



Following the verification, there have been scores of mixed reactions from netizens who believe that she has not done much to merit it.



While some individuals believe that perhaps she got recognized as a result of her popular enormous butt, others think that it could be as a result of her appearance in Shatta Wale's music video.



Some tweeps however capitalized on the opportunity to troll some mainstream celebrities who have not had such an opportunity despite thier longevity in the showbiz industry.



Read the tweets below







How did Hajia bintu got verified on Twitter and still Yaa Pono is not verified?????? — LUDAR_CHRISSS_1???????? (@Lud_ar1) March 7, 2022

Hajia Bintu did a music video with Shatta Wale and got verified whilst Firestick did a video with Sarkodie and got suspended???? Shatta Wale will always be influential than my main man Kabutey. From an honest Obidi fan???????? — Twilight????????????‍☠️ (@the_marcoli_boy) March 7, 2022

How did Hajia bintu got verified on Twitter and still Yaa Pono is not verified?????? — LUDAR_CHRISSS_1???????? (@Lud_ar1) March 7, 2022

Hajia Bintu being verified shows how powerful the woman’s Ass is.. i need to start praying to the Lord ???????????? — Saada ???????????? (@daddys_girltn) March 7, 2022

Hajia bintu get verified aa edey pain u guys ..ooh daabi echeck like u guys don't want her shine ✨... — Ama Judith (@ama_serwaaa) March 7, 2022

If them dey take ass get verification like Hajia Bintu just did, then Saada then Armah then Tonia dierr God when????? — Dr King Uchiha Winter ❤️???????? (@I_Am_Winter) March 7, 2022

Pamela Odame is steadily studying the situation And I know she's the next to break Hajia Bintu's Verification record. Advance win to BoobsNation — Boadi Cocoa Tea ???????? (@Cocoatea57) March 7, 2022

Deep down people wan talk about Hajia Bintu’s verification Buh dem Dey fear suspension.???? — ADOFO ASA (@_adofoasa__) March 7, 2022

Whether you like it or not, Hajia Bintu is of a higher public interest. Stop being salty because she is verified. Has Shatta Wale made a song about you before? pic.twitter.com/cNfejGfVAO — Headless YouTuber (@HeadlessYouTube) March 7, 2022

Hajia Bintu show the world sey you get power if you get big ass ???????????? pic.twitter.com/j7DrPgt1nV — Prince Charles ???????????????? (@princecharlesgh) March 7, 2022

Tweeter Realised Hajia Bintu got a brighter future behind Her so they gotta verify her ???? Tax — Boadi Cocoa Tea ???????? (@Cocoatea57) March 7, 2022

Hajia Bintu has been verified and nothing we can do about it Enjoy view ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/43mbSHS9XC — @ spatial ## (@MarvelCatoonist) March 7, 2022

Ass is better than breast. Have you seen them verifying someone without nyash before?? Ask Hajia Bintu — Dr King Uchiha Winter ❤️???????? (@I_Am_Winter) March 7, 2022