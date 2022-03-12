You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 03 12Article 1489184

Entertainment of Saturday, 12 March 2022

12 rib-cracking reactions after Hajia Bintu got verified on Twitter

Popular video vixen and TikTok star, Hajia Bintu has scored the much-coveted Twitter blue tick, a situation, that has since set the tone for a heated debate on social media.

Following the verification, there have been scores of mixed reactions from netizens who believe that she has not done much to merit it.

While some individuals believe that perhaps she got recognized as a result of her popular enormous butt, others think that it could be as a result of her appearance in Shatta Wale's music video.

Some tweeps however capitalized on the opportunity to troll some mainstream celebrities who have not had such an opportunity despite thier longevity in the showbiz industry.

Read the tweets below












































