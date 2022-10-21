10 years of economic impact in the fashion, beauty industry – Claudia Lumor speaks on GAFW22

Fashion of Friday, 21 October 2022

Source: Glitz Africa

Glitz Africa Fashion Week, Ghana’s biggest fashion event marks its 10th edition this year. Founded by the CEO and Editor-in-Chief of the Glitz Africa Magazine, Claudia Lumor, GAFW seeks to provide a business platform with economic impact as it showcases the best of fashion talent and products of the Ghanaian and African continent to the world.



Over the 10-year period, the Glitz Africa Fashion Week platform has proven to be more than a runway show for fashion enthusiasts to watch models strutting in designer clothes. It has grown to become a business platform with the aim of building the capacity of businesses in the fashion and beauty industry, training designers and entrepreneurs on exports and how to rebrand themselves to markets both locally and globally.



GAFW has provided internships for hundreds of young people, organized master classes for emerging designers, and exchange programmes.



The Glitz Africa Fashion Week platform in its aim to impact businesses as well as aspiring and emerging entrepreneurs in the fashion industry, has partnered with various government institutions such as the Ghana Tourism Authority, the Ghana Export Promotion Authority, Exim bank, the Ghana Free Zone Authority to support the ever-expanding fashion industry.



Other impactful alliances with organisations such as the African Fashion Foundation and the International Trade Centre provide relevant need-to-know information on the changing trends in the fashion industry.



“It has been an incredible 10-year journey of setting the stage for impacting the fashion and beauty industries beyond a local stage to a continental and international one. The impact has transcended beyond designers to stylists (both hair and makeup), photographers, entrepreneurs, models, students, etc. I’m proud of how far my team and I have come in building a platform that brings the players in the fashion and beauty industries together to create economic impact and build capacity.



“I would like to thank our partners Hubtel, the Ghana Free Zone Authority, Samsung, Scent of Africa, and all other partners who have supported us for the past 10 years till now. There are more businesses to impact and support to become significant players in the fashion industry in Ghana and abroad. I’m looking forward to the next 10 years,” Claudia remarked.