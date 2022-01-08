10 top tier looks of Mona4Real that have got fans drooling

Fashion of Saturday, 8 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A look at some stunning photos of Mona4Real



Mona4Real’s pictures turn heads on social media



Mona4Real gains popularity on social media for her chic, fashionable outfits



Let’s ignore her songs for a moment and cast the dice on her breath-taking beauty and wild fashion sense.



Today, January 8, 2022, the spotlight is on Mona Faiz Montrage popularly known as ‘Mona4Real’ or ‘Hajia4Real’.



It is no secret that the Ghanaian singer, entrepreneur and influencer has consistently enchanted the minds and hearts of fans with her attractive looks on social media.



She effortlessly slays in every outfit and each flatters her curvy body and well-toned skin very well.



According to sources, Mona majored in Fashion and Design at the Art Institute of New York in the United States of America and perhaps that has somewhat contributed to her good taste in fashion.



Although she has been saddled in numerous controversies, ‘calm and soft spoken’ Mona seemingly strolls through it all with ease.



Not forgetting the fact that the ‘Tamale Beyonce’ is a crush to many!



Let's take a look at some 10 stunning photos of Mona4Real below











































