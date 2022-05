Fashion of Tuesday, 24 May 2022

Source: mynigeria.com

Actor, TV host, and movie producer Osas Ighodaro, always turns heads with her exquisite and bold fashion statements.



The 2022 AMVCA winner sure knows how to put together looks, as she can effortlessly slay at any given time.



It is without a doubt that she won the 'Best Dressed' category at the recently held #AMVCAs and with regards to that, we cast the spotlight on some of her enchanting looks.



Checkout the posts below: