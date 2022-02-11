10 stunning pictures of celebrities this week

Entertainment of Friday, 11 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Instagram is, without a doubt, one of the main places to pick up fashion inspiration and elevate your outfits to new heights.



There's no better place to start than following the most stylish celebrities, showing off their latest looks, and offering a glimpse into their celebrity lifestyles.



The glam and glamour these stars feed social media users on various platforms keep media houses and blogs very busy as they feed on the content.



Over the week, Stacy Amoateng and Roselyn Ngissah, celebrated their birthdays showcasing the beautiful dresses they wore to mark their new milestone.



Mona4Reall didn’t hesitate to show her curves in a short and semi-nude attire while posing in front of her pool.



Jumping away from the pool day pictures, Selly Galley shared a very glamorous and trendy dress that showcased a bit of some skin on the side of her hips while Sika Osei wore a stunning silky brown palazzo pants to match her overalls.



GhanaWeb has put together a list of the beautiful icons who made it to the list of glammed-up queens this week.



Scroll below to see who made this week’s list.



Joselyn Dumas







Stacey Amoateng







Roselyn Ngissah







Sandra Ankobiah







Salma Mumin







Selly Galley







Sika Osei







Zynnell Zuh







Mona4Reall







Nana Akua Addo



