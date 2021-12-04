10 stunning pictures of African goddess Hamamat

Entertainment of Saturday, 4 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hamamat Montia is considered a goddess for her beauty, relentlessness, business attitude, the mindset to succeed and put Ghana on the map, especially in the Northern region.



Hamamat, since she settled in Ghana with her two daughters after her divorce, has delved into shea butter production.



She has since worked hard to keep her business booming and now has a village named after her, which she calls the Hamamat Village.



The beauty queen is living the kind of legacy anyone will want to leave behind as she produces shea butter, oil and natural essentials under the Hamamat African beauty range.



Never been shy of her roots she has turned her village into a tourist site and is welcoming visitors to come to see what the north is like and what it could offer them.



One may fall in love at the sight of her and it’s why GhanaWeb will like to share 10 pictures of Hamamat with you.







































