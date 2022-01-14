10 stars who glammed our social media with their pictures

Entertainment of Friday, 14 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Joselyn Dumas features on GQ magazine



MzGee thanks God for vindicating her



Kafui Danku celebrates 12 years of marriage



Stylish celebrities don’t fail to grab our attention, as they always succeed in captivating us with staggering fashion choices many draw inspiration from.



Their fashion styles range from the crazy street, classy, modern, casual and formal looks to the unique outfit worn for a night in town or at the club or for dinner.



Without a doubt, some of them are confident and aren't afraid to take risks with their clothes, hairstyles or with anything else for that matter.



MzGee took to social media this week to share a picture of herself thanking God for vindicating her from an audio leak veteran star, Psalm Adjeteyfio sent her begging for her leftover food.



Nana Ama McBrown also stunned in a bikini looking dress that shimmered gold and yellow, while Kafui Danku celebrated 12 years being married.



A trip to the Upper East had Sefa posing with fans from the event she performed at and looking dashing wearing a bodycon dress.



Scroll down to see all the celebrities looking their absolute best.



MzGee







Kafui Danku







Nana Ama McBrown







Joselyn Dumas







Yvonne Nelson







Anita Akufo







Fella Makafui







Serwaa Amihere







Gloria Safo







Sefa



