You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 12 12Article 1422067

Fashion of Sunday, 12 December 2021

Disclaimer

Source: braperucci.africa

10 of the most exquisite bridal robes we saw this year

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

File photo: An elegant bride rocking her bridal robe File photo: An elegant bride rocking her bridal robe

We have never seen a collection of bridal robes this elegant!

There is no doubt in our minds that this year’s brides stepped clean, ate, and left no crumbs.

These robes showed up and showed out in every aspect of a Ghanaian wedding you can think about.

They were made from the finest color, style, patterns, ruffles, glitter, and ultimately, excellent tapestry to be able to stand out.

And oh, and we definitely applaud these eccentric designers!

Check out the styles below