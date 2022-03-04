10 fashionable celebrities who blessed our social media feeds this week

Entertainment of Friday, 4 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana’s Independence Day celebration is just around the corner, although not many Ghanaians have shown their patriotic colours yet, Nana Ama McBrown has taken the initiative to lead.



Fashionable statements make fashionable trends, as many icons haven’t failed to set the standards to which fashion can set the agenda.



In today's list of most fashionable celebrities, GhanaWeb has compiled a list of stars who look looked amazing on their feeds.



Sandra Ankobiah, in London, has served her fans in Ghana some modish looks from the British land, the English way, while she sipped on some tea in a green dress and a wine-coloured wig.



Salma Mumin also in Madrid, another land where designer clothing screams ‘you know where you are’ has marvelled social media users in a white dress and her expensive Burberry bag which cost almost between ¢5,500 to ¢10,000.



Not to ruin it all, delve right in and see for yourself the stars who made it to this week's list of fashionable icons.



Nana Ama McBrown







Sandra Ankobiah







Salma Mumin







Deborah Venessa







Berla Mundi







Sefa







Mona4Reall







Juliet Ibrahim







Yvonne Nelson







Sista Afia







Benedicta Gafah



