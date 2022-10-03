10 facts about Phyna, winner of BBNaija season 7

Entertainment of Monday, 3 October 2022

Fans of Phyna on Sunday, October 2, 2022, took over social media with their congratulatory messages when she was crowned winner of this year's Big Brother reality TV.



The 2022 BBNaija which lasted for 72 days had 23 housemates competing for the ultimate prize.



Below are the facts about this year’s winner:



1. Phyna, real name, Ijeoma Josephine Otabor is from Edo State.



2. She becomes the second female housemate to win Big Brother Nigeria.



3. Phyna walked away with ₦100 million worth of prizes, including 50 million cash.



4. Phyna received the highest number of nominations for eviction in this year's competition.



5. Phyna, described as a loud housemate was involved in some interesting fights



6. The female housemate was involved with her co-housemate, Groovy, whom many claim she 'snatched' from Amaka.



7. She is best known for her famous slang 'Who deyyyyyyyyyy'.



8. The winner of Season 7 of BBNaija is an actress, content creator and a hype girl.



9. Phyna, 25, was born on 2 June 1997.



10. Phyna made it to the reality show this year, after auditioning five times.







