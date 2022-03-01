10 celebrity mothers who are still sexy after childbirth

Entertainment of Tuesday, 1 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

While many mothers have complained about complete body change after birth, others find ways to fight the weight and change that comes with childbearing.



It's no secret that keeping a sexy body these days is the new fashion that sets pretty high standards for beauty and fitness.



Celebrities always have to look their best, whether they are walking a red carpet, going to the salon, meeting up with friends or doing just the random things they love.



It isn’t surprising anymore when celebrity mothers bounce back super quick after having a baby.



Whether it's pressure from the career path they've taken or pressure they put on themselves, it seems almost superhero-like when celebrity mums are back after a month or two or even more.



Check out these celebrities who look banging after having one or more babies.



Nadia Buari



Nadia Buari is the mother of four lovely girls, including a set of twins. Details of her children are however not known since she prefers to keep them away from social media.







Becca



Becca gave birth to a baby girl, her first child, in February 2019, after getting married to Tobi-Sanni Daniel in August 2018.







Yvonne Nelson



On October 29, 2017, Nelson gave birth to Ryn Roberts with her then-boyfriend, Jamie Roberts.







Fella Makafui



The actress gave birth to a baby girl with rapper, Medikal in 2020 the same year they got married.







Annica Nsiah-Apau



Kwame has been married since 2009 to Annica Nsiah-Apau and they have two children together, Sir Kwame Bota and Sante Antwiwaa.







Hamamat Montia



Former Miss Malaika winner, Hamamat Montia shares two beautiful daughters, Safari, and Zuri, with her ex-husband.







Nana Ama McBrown







Nana Aua Addo







Kafui Danku







Stacey Amoateng



