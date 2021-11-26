You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 11 26Article 1410523

Entertainment of Friday, 26 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

10 celebrities who graced our social media pages with stunning photos

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Top Ten celebrities that graced our social media Top Ten celebrities that graced our social media

GhanaWeb as usual has monitored and will share with you pictures that enhanced our social media pages this week.

This week gave us a glimpse of bliss from our melanin queens who stylishly dressed up for the gram and made our feeds look so beautiful.

Anita Akuffo dazzled in a red dress in Seychelles.

Serwaa Amihere flaunted her yellow bodycon dress, accompanying it with a smile in a Friday post she shared with her followers.

We couldn’t go on without sharing the look of elegant Nadia Buari dazzling in a white dress with her Christian Dior handbag.

Did you think we forgot about Sefa, who flaunted her sexy body to make a statement?

For more pictures, scroll down below and don’t forget to share your comments.


To make it even better, see pictures below:




Nadia Buari



Anita Akuffo



Serwaa Amihere



Ak Songstress



Akumaa Mama Zimbi



Inna Patty



Sefa



Juliet Ibrahim



Naa Ashorkor



Salma Mumin

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment