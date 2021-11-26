10 celebrities who graced our social media pages with stunning photos

Entertainment of Friday, 26 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb as usual has monitored and will share with you pictures that enhanced our social media pages this week.



This week gave us a glimpse of bliss from our melanin queens who stylishly dressed up for the gram and made our feeds look so beautiful.



Anita Akuffo dazzled in a red dress in Seychelles.



Serwaa Amihere flaunted her yellow bodycon dress, accompanying it with a smile in a Friday post she shared with her followers.



We couldn’t go on without sharing the look of elegant Nadia Buari dazzling in a white dress with her Christian Dior handbag.



Did you think we forgot about Sefa, who flaunted her sexy body to make a statement?



For more pictures, scroll down below and don’t forget to share your comments.





To make it even better, see pictures below:









Nadia Buari







Anita Akuffo







Serwaa Amihere







Ak Songstress







Akumaa Mama Zimbi







Inna Patty







Sefa







Juliet Ibrahim







Naa Ashorkor







Salma Mumin



