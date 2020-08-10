Entertainment of Monday, 10 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

10 celebrities, politicians who have received death prophecies from pastors

Former President Agyekum Kufuor, National Chief Imam Sheikh Dr. Osman Nuhu Sharubutu and Shatta Wale

In the past few years, the Ghanaian media space has been dominated by discussions over how some Christian prophets dish out death prophecies in the public.



The discussions started after several doom prophecies were delivered by a number of these prophets, announcing the names of some celebrities and politicians, some even going further to mention what is going to cause their death.



Names that have mostly come up with such prophecies include; Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, Prophet Nigel Gaisie and Reindolph Oduro Gyebi aka Eagle Prophet.



This trend became predominant after Nigel Giaise prophesied the death of the late Ebony reigns which later materialized.



President John Agyekum Kuffuor and his wife







In what was supposed to be a new year’s message, Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah predicted the death of his Excellency John Agyekum Kufuor and his wife in 2019. He then established that strong prayers can avert this prophecy.



Vice President Bawumia







Dr. Bawumia was marked to lose his life in 2019 by Prophet Isaac Owusu Bempah. The man of God stated that only prayers could avoid the said prophecy.



National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr. Osman Nuhu Sharubutu







In 2019, Prophet Isaac Owusu Bempah predicted the death of National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr. Osman Nuhu Sharubutu.



This attracted a group of Muslim youth who stormed Owusu Bempah’s church and vandalised some properties.











Shatta Wale







Prophet E.K Mensah predicted that Shatta Wale was next to die after Ebony Reigns.



According him, Shatta Wale would be dead by the end of 2018 but the dancehall king did not take this prophecy lightly as he went on rampage, declaring war against the prophets, and threatening to burn down churches if he should be alive by December that year.



Stonebwoy







Two different prophets (Nigel Gaise and Cosmos Walker) predicted his death within 2018 and 2019. Prophet Nigel Gaisie said Stonebwoy would die during Easter in 2019.



Prophet Cosmos Walker Affran on the other hand warned Stonebwoy to return anything in his possession that belongs to Zylofon Media or else he would die.



Kwadwo Nkansah LilWin







Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin was marked for death by a “man of God” called Prophet Michael Kojo Poku, founder and leader of Fire Time Prayer Ministry in 2018.



According to him, Lilwin would die unless he comes to him for a powerful deliverance session but the actor and his manager responded later by saying they had consulted his pastor, and mallam to take care of the prophecy.



Wendy Shay







In February 2020, a Prophet named Akwasi Appiah, during one of his services said the singer would be kidnapped for 21 days after which she would later be killed for rituals and her body left to rot.



Efya







In August 2020, Prophet Nigel Gaisie established that Efya was going to die just like the late Ebony.



However, the singer came out to also reject the prophecy on her social media platforms, saying she was not going to die but live.



Patapaa







Founder and General Overseer of God’s Crown Chapel, Prophet Reindolph Oduro Gyebi popularly known as Eagle Prophet at his December 31st All Night Service, in 2018, revealed that Patapaa will be poisoned in 2019 by people close to him.



According to the prophet, he saw in a vision that Patapaa would die before 2019 ends.





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.