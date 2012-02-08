You are here: HomeCountryPolytechnic Schools in Ghana

Polytechnics in Ghana

 

Colleges of Education

Early Childhood Development (ECD) Colleges

  • OLA College of Education, Cape Coast
  • Holy Child College of Education, Takoradi
  • Presbyterian Women’s College of Education, Aburi
  • St. Louis College of Education, Kumasi
  • SDA College of Education, Koforidua
  • Jasikan College of Education
  • Tumu College of Education

 

French Colleges

  • Bagabaga College of Education, Tamale for the Northern Zone
  • Wesley College of Education, Kumasi for the Middle Zone
  • Mount Mary College of Education, Somanya for the Southern Zone

 

Technical Skills Colleges

  • N.J. Ahmadiyya College of Education                            -        Upper West
  • St. John Bosco’s College of Education, Navrongo         -        Upper East
  • Bagabaga College of Education, Tamale                         -        Northern
  • St. Joseph’s College of Education, Bechem                     -        Brong Ahafo
  • Mampong Technical Teachers College of Education       -       Ashanti
  • Presbyterian College of Education, Akropong-Akwapem -       Eastern
  • Komenda College of Education                                         -        Central

 

Science and Mathematics Colleges

  • St. Francis College of Education, Hohoe
  • Ada College of Education
  • Presbyterian College of Education, Akropong-Akwapim
  • Kibi Presbyterian College of Education
  • OLA College of Education, Cape Coast
  • Foso College of Education
  • Wesley College of Education, Kumasi
  • Akrokerri College of Education
  • St. Joseph’s College of Education, Bechem
  • Tamale College of Education
  • E.P. College of Education, Bimbilla
  • St. John’s Bosco’s College of Education, Navrongo
  • N.J. Ahmadiyya College of Education, Wa
  • Akatsi College of Education                        -        Volta
  • Wiawso College of Education                      -        Western
  • Accra College of Education                           -        Greater Accra

 

Community Health Nurses' Training Schools

  • Cape Coast Nurses' Training College
  • Sekondi Nurses' Training College
  • Community Health Nurses' Training College, Esiama
  • Community Health Nurses' Training College, Fomena
  • Rural Training School, Kintampo
  • Navrongo Nurses Training College
  • Korle-Bu Nurses' Training College
  • Pantang Nurses' Training College
  • Tamale Nurses' Training College
  • Ho Nurses' Training College
  • Sunyani Nurses' Training College
  • Kumasi Nurses' Training College
  • Midwifery Training School, Bolgatanga
  • Nurses' Training College, Koforidua
  • Nurses' Training College, Berekum
  • Nurses Training College, Nkawkaw
  • Nurses Training College, Agogo
  • Midwifery Training School, Offinso
  • Nurses Training College, Tibie
  • Nurses Training College, Jirapa
  • Nurses' Training College, Bawku