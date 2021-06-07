mediaReach OMD Ghana scoops awards at Pitcher Festival of Creativity 2021

Press Releases of Monday, 7 June 2021

Source: mediaReach OMD Ghana

Focused on developing and providing world class media planning and buying services for companies in the country, mediaReach OMD has been recognised at the Pitcher African Regional Awards 2021, receiving 6 accolades in total.



The awards acknowledged that mediaReach OMD Ghana created pioneering creative work amid a global pandemic, uncertain economic circumstances and budget cuts.



mediaReachOMD Ghana won six awards within the following categories:



2 Silver: Integrated Campaign and Use of Media



3 Bronze: PR & Reputation Management, Use of Insights & Strategy and Use of Media



1 Shortlist: Use of Media



“This is an extraordinary achievement for all our teams and would not be possible without the support and close collaboration of our cherished clients. ‘We could never have achieved this without our clients’, according to the Managing Director of mediaReach OMD Ghana, Stephen Onaivi.



He explained that the company success lies in its philosophy, which is 'delivering better decisions, faster', adding that translating this brand promise into practice was certainly put to the test in 2020 as the health pandemic unfolded. And it is excited to know that out of 7 cases presented for awards 6 of them were recognized.



He further explained that the achievement would not have been possible without a people-first strategy.



“Without the talent and dedication of the people we have, our clients would not have been armed with the invaluable, strategies developed to ensure visionary thinking and big-picture actions.”



He urged every talent within the organization to strive towards continuing the winning streak by delivering good work for the benefit of our client’s businesses.



The success of mediaReach OMD at the awards was unprecedented as the Nigerian team also scooped 11 awards, including the Media Agency of the Year award.

Now in its fourth year, the Pitcher Awards has quickly become one of the most valuable and internationally respected accolades for creative work coming out of Africa.



The Pitcher Awards started as an annual celebration of creativity in West Africa, but beginning with the 2020 edition, the scope has now widened to include all work created, released or implemented anywhere on the African continent in line with its vision to provide the true and authentic benchmark for African creative excellence.