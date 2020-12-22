Press Releases of Tuesday, 22 December 2020

Source: itel Ghana

itel Ghana celebrates Christmas with the Great Mission International Orphanage

A photo of the items presented by itel

On the 17th of December 2020, itel Ghana visited the Great Mission International Orphanage at Teshie to celebrate Christmas with the children at the center.



itel believes in giving back to the communities we operate within by improving the lives of people especially children. This Christmas season, itel together with their brand ambassador Kuami Eugene –VGMA Artiste of The Year visited Children at the great mission international Orphanage in Accra to celebrate Christmas and provide them with some support.



Itel made donations of over GHC10,000 worth of food and School items. Also their brand ambassador Kuami Eugene motivated and inspired them towards their future aspirations as he engaged and shared moments with the Children. He gave a surprise performance.



In an interview with the Communications Manager for itel mobile Ghana, Mr. Tuekpe Michael. He clearly stated that itel will continue to invest in social impact activities and charities to change lives of people and communities. He also continued that itel will not relent in producing more fashionable and quality products for the public.



The Channel manager of itel Mr. Ameyaw Asare Samuel emphasized on the new brand direction of the company, stating itel now produces TVs, Smartphones and Accessories. He encouraged the public to thereby patronize itel to enable them create more impact in our communities.









