Source: iTel

iTel makes Kuami Eugene the brand ambassador for four countries

Celebrated musician Eugene Kwame Marfo popularly known in showbiz as “Kuami Eugene” has landed another big contract with itel mobile.



On Saturday 8th August in a colorful event at Circle, he was unveiled as the ambassador for Ghana, Togo, Burkina Faso and Ivory Coast.



The deal comes off as his second term as ambassador for itel but this time he represents four big West African countries.



The marketing and communications manager of itel, Mr. Tuekpe Michael Stated that Kuami Eugene brings on board a unique and enjoyable experience to the table.





He continued to highlight the remarkable impact itel has shared since the partnership with Kuami Eugene hence the need to continue the great journey with the super star.



The partnership seeks to bring a fun filled and unforgettable experience for fans of itel mobile.



Their cause is focused to enhance customers' lifestyle needs, provide a great user experience and amplify the mission of itel mobile which is providing innovative, stylish but affordable phones to everyone.

